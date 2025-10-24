Ford, Intel, AMD, Neuphoria Therapeutics, Deckers Outdoor: Stocks Making The Biggest Moves Today
U.S. equities surged in Thursday's midday trade after the highly-awaited CPI report showed consumer prices rose less than expected in September.
According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), on a seasonally adjusted basis, CPI rose 0.3% in September. On an annualized basis, CPI was at 3% before the seasonal adjustment.
The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was up 0.94% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, rose 1.21%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gained 1.15%.
Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Friday's midday trade:
Ford Motor Co. (F)
Ford's shares were up more than 12% in Friday's midday trade after the automaker's third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. Ford reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 on revenue of $50.53 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $0.35 on revenue of $47.05 billion, according to Stocktwits data.
F stock is up 39% year-to-date.
Intel Corp. (INTC)
Intel shares soared over 8% in Friday's early trade before paring most of the gains after the company's Q3 results beat Wall Street expectations. Intel reported EPS of $0.23 on revenue of $13.65 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $13.2 billion, according to Stocktwits data.
INTC stock is up 93% year-to-date.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices' shares gained over 7% in Friday's midday session after International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) reportedly announced that it had run a critical quantum algorithm on commonly available chips made by the former.
AMD stock is up 108% year to date.
Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP)
Neuphoria Therapeutics shares surged over 50% in Friday's midday trade after prominent investor Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in the company.
NEUP stock is up 78% year to date.
Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK)
Deckers Outdoor's shares were down nearly 12% in Friday's midday session after the company's guidance for the full year came in below Wall Street expectations. Deckers guided for an EPS in the range of $6.30 and $6.39, below the $6.36 analysts expected, while its revenue forecast of $5.35 billion was also below the expected $5.46 billion.
DECK stock is down 56% year to date.
