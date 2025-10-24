AUS Vs IND: Virat Kohli Mobbed By Fans For Pictures And Autographs At Sydney Airport (WATCH)

Despite two consecutive ducks in the first two matches of the ODI series against Australia, Team India star batter Virat Kohli's popularity and fan craze remained undiminished ahead of the series finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25.

Virat Kohli made his return to international cricket after a seven-month hiatus in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. The excitement and anticipation around the veteran batter's comeback were short-lived as he could not score a single run in the last two outings of the series at Optus Stadium in Perth and Adelaide Oval, falling to deliveries that exposed his rustiness against pace early in the innings.

Having returned after a long break, Kohli's form came under heavy scrutiny following two consecutive ducks, having reignited the debates around his rhythm and timing ahead of the final ODI of the three-match series in Sydney.

Virat Kohli Fan Craze at Sydney Airport

Team India players arrived at the Sydney Airport on Friday morning to play the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The fans outside the airport were eager to catch a glimpse of the players. However, Virat Kohli was he centre of attraction as hundreds of fans mobbed him for selfies and autographs at the airport.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli was seen coming down from the elevator at the arrival lounge when hundreds of fans thronged to get selfies and autographs. However, the Indian star batter acknowledged the fans' request as he paused a moment to sign autographs and take pictures before making his way through the terminal amid heavy security.

Today Virat Kohli was seen signing autographs for fans on running escalator era where cricketers runs away from fans despite knowing that whatever money they earns due to fans, then there is Virat who is signing autographs & allowing fans to take selfies nonstop in Aus❤️ twitter/zu6OIHiLSO

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular athletes in the world. Following retirement from Tests, the 36-year-old moved to London with his actress wife Anushka Sharma and their two kids, staying away from the spotlight and media glare during his break from competitive cricket. Kohli underwent mandatory fitness tests in London as an exemption from the BCCI, as other players gave their fitness assessments at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli's return to competitive cricket sparked buzz and excitement among fans, who were quite thrilled to see him back in action in the Indian jersey after a long break.

Virat Kohli Likely to Play his Last Match on Australian Soil?

The third and final ODI of the series against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground will likely be his international appearance on Australian soil. Since India is not scheduled to play any ODI series in Australia before the 2027 World Cup, it is unlikely that the veteran batter will play any international match at that point.

Though Virat Kohli has not yet officially confirmed his participation in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, the star batter had earlier expressed his desire to play the marquee event. If Kohli features in the 50-over prestigious tournament, it could mark the final chapter of his illustrious international career. The veteran batter is expected to walk out at SCG to mark his last appearance on Australian soil.

In his likely last appearance on Australian soil, Virat Kohli will be eager to make a strong statement in the third and final ODI in Sydney. The 36-year-old has a mediocre ODI record in Sydney, amassing 146 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 24.33 in seven matches, which he will aim to overcome to end his likely last Australia tour on a high note.