African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Addressed The Inaugural Virtual Meeting Of The Ad-Hoc Committee On African Union (AU) Institutional Reform

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, October 24, 2025

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf this afternoon addressed the inaugural virtual meeting of the Ad-Hoc Committee on AU Institutional #Reform, convened & chaired by H.E. President @ WilliamsRuto of Kenya, the AU Champion for Institutional Reform.

The Chairperson thanked President Ruto for his leadership in steering the reform process. President Ruto & the Chairperson reaffirmed Africa's shared commitment to building a stronger, more coherent, & people-centered Union.

President Ruto announced that the Extraordinary Summit on AU Reforms will take place on 26 November 2025 in Luanda, to be hosted by H.E. President João Lourenço of #Angola.

