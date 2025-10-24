CARICOM UNICEF Study Finds Caribbean Youth Facing High Rates Of Depression And Anxiety

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)A significant number of children and adolescents across the Caribbean are experiencing high levels of symptoms of depression and anxiety. This is according to the 2025conducted by the CARICOM Secretariat and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

In 2024, the survey was distributed to children and young people across the Caribbean to explore issues related to their mental health and well-being, aiming to find solutions. Over 1,500 children and youth from 17 countries and territories responded.

The survey revealed concerning trends in youth mental health across the Region: 58 percent of respondents expressed a lack of optimism about the future; 56 percent reported experiencing persistent worry; and 54 percent indicated feelings of sadness, depression, and hopelessness.

Speaking at a virtual event held on Wednesday, 22 October to present the study's findings, Dr Frank Anthony, Guyana's minister of health, commended CARICOM and UNICEF for their critical efforts to better understand anxiety and depression among Caribbean youth.

“These findings are significant because they would help us to address some of the issues that we face across the Caribbean,” stated minister Anthony.“Here in Guyana, we have already been examining issues related to mental health, particularly mental health among young people.”

He added,“I hope these findings will lead to meaningful interventions that truly support our young people. This must not be the final study. We need to close the data gaps that persist across the region.”

Steven Jacobs, Guyana's minister within the ministry of culture, youth and sport, underscored the pressing challenges confronting young people that may contribute to increased levels of anxiety and depression and advocated for collaboration to tackle the issue.

“Across our region, young people are facing increasing pressures from academic stress and unemployment, the lingering effects of the pandemic and social media challenges,” stated minister Jacobs,“Many are silently struggling, unsure where to turn. This is why prevention and early response are so critical. No single ministry can do it alone.”

Solutions

Michele Small-Bartley, programme manager for youth development at the CARICOM Secretariat, presented key recommendations based on the study's findings. She emphasised the need to enhance access to support services for young people, strengthen referral pathways, raise awareness to reduce mental health stigma, and equip parents and teachers with the skills to identify signs of poor mental health in youth.

“Many children, whether at home, in school, or within their communities, need our support. This document not only presents valuable data, but it also offers practical resources and evidence to guide the development of more tailored and impactful programmes for our Caribbean people,” stated the programme manager.

Resources

Bertrand Moses, child protection officer, UNICEF office for the Eastern Caribbean area, shared resources developed by CARICOM and UNICEF to tackle the issues identified.

The Caribbean Child and Youth Mental Health Research Study Report and related resources is available here.

"We're seeing clear evidence that more and more young people are feeling isolated and alone," stated Moses,"To help address this, a