USTR Initiates Section 301 Investigation Of China's Implementation Of The Phase One Agreement

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)- Today, United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the initiation of a Section 301 investigation of China's implementation of the Economic and Trade Agreement Between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the People's Republic of China (“Phase One Agreement”).

USTR will examine whether China has fully implemented its commitments under the Phase One Agreement, the burden or restriction on US commerce resulting from any non-implementation by China of its commitments, and what action, if any, should be taken in response.

“President Trump made history in his first term when he stood up for the American worker and brokered the Phase One Agreement, establishing a more fair and reciprocal trade relationship with China,” said ambassador Greer.

“The initiation of this investigation underscores the Trump Administration's resolve to hold China to its Phase One Agreement commitments, protect American farmers, ranchers, workers, and innovators, and establish a more reciprocal trade relationship with China for the benefit of the American people.”

As explained in a formal notice, USTR is inviting public comments and will hold a hearing in connection with this investigation.

