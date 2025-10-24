Windrush Compensation Scheme Overhaul To Deliver Faster Justice

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – Victims of the Home Office Windrush scandal will be paid up to 75 percent of their compensation award in advance as part of a major overhaul of the claims process.

For the first time, victims will be compensated for lost contributions to a work or personal pension. And priority will now be given to applications from those aged 75 and over and people with serious health conditions – speeding up justice for elderly and vulnerable people.

The changes address long-standing concerns from the Windrush community about excessive bureaucracy delaying them from receiving deserved compensation.

Advance payments will be made where a claimant is unhappy with their compensation decision and requests a review.

Many members of the Windrush generations lost vital retirement savings through no fault of their own as they could not prove their lawful immigration status.

Compensation will be extended to those who had to withdraw money from their pension to support themselves during the scandal. Any immigration fees paid because a person could not prove their lawful status will also be reimbursed.

The Compensation Scheme will account for wage inflation and recognises the challenges of returning to work following a long period of unemployment.

The measures will benefit thousands of people, with changes applied retrospectively – preventing further financial hardship for the Windrush generations.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said:

“The Home Office Windrush scandal was a shameful stain on our history. People who gave so much to our country were treated as illegal immigrants in their own home. It is unacceptable that many victims are still waiting for compensation all these years later. That changes today.

“We will deliver justice so that those suffering financial hardship through no fault of their own are paid for their lost pension savings. I will leave no stone left unturned until everyone affected receives the justice they deserve.”

The changes will be announced 24 October by Migration and Citizenship Minister Mike Tapp at the Windrush National Organisation conference in Birmingham.

They follow recommendations by the independent Windrush Commissioner Reverend Clive Foster, who was appointed in June in fulfilment of a manifesto pledge by the government.

Part of the Commissioner's role is to drive lasting improvements in the Windrush Compensation Scheme, which was set up in the aftermath of the scandal. He marks 100 days in post this week.

The Windrush Compensation Scheme (WCS), launched in April 2019, provides redress to members of the Windrush generation and their families for losses suffered due to the scandal.

Currently, preliminary payments of up to £10,000 are available to prevent hardship. The new advance payment will work alongside existing measures, allowing victims who request a review to receive up to three-quarters of their final award while this is completed.

Both occupational and personal pensions will be included in the WCS changes. This additional compensation builds on the current scheme, which is already ensuring victims' state pensions are not affected by their time out of work.

Earlier this year, the Home Office launched the £1.5 million Windrush Advocacy Support Fund to provide dedicated support for victims through the compensation process.

The amount paid under the WCS is £116 million across 3,501 claims, as of the end of August 2025. Over 93 percent of claims have received a final decision.

