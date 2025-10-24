CM Omar Congratulates NC Winners In RS Polls

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday congratulated the three National Conference candidates on their victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, but said his party lost the fourth seat as it was“let down at the last moment”.

The National Conference (NC) won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the opposition BJP emerged victorious on one.

“Heartiest congratulations to my colleagues Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi on their victory in the Rajya Sabha polls. I wish them well as they begin a new innings representing the people of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

The chief minister, who is also the vice president of the NC, said the party had put in its best effort to get its candidate Imran Nabi Dar elected to the fourth seat, but was let down at the last moment”.

“At the same time, my heart goes out to my young colleague Imran Nabi Dar. We put in our best effort to get him elected, but were let down at the last moment. It's not easy to lose a hard-fought election, but I'm confident other opportunities will open up for him soon,” he said.