Mehbooba Commends NC Nominees On RS Poll Win

Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday congratulated the three National Conference candidates who won the Rajya Sabha election, and hoped they will strongly represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir and speak up for them in Parliament.

The PDP had announced support to the NC for the elections“to keep the BJP away”.

“Congratulations to Chowdry Ramzan Sahib, Sajjad Kichloo, and Shami Oberoi on being elected to the Rajya Sabha. I hope they will use this platform to strongly represent and speak up for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehbooba Mufti said on X.

Polling for the four Rajya Sabha seats was held on Friday, and the entire process was divided into three notifications. Chowdry Mohammed Ramzan of the NC had a direct contest with Ali Mohammed Mir of the BJP in one of the seats. The NC candidate secured 58 votes, while the BJP managed only the party strength of 28.

In the second seat, NC's Sajjad Kitchloo had a direct fight against the BJP's Rakesh Mahajan. Kitchloo secured 57 votes, and the BJP managed 28. One vote of the NC was rejected.