Jubilation At Secretariat: BJP, NC Supporters Celebrate RS Results

Srinagar- In a rare display of political fervor, supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Conference (NC) were seen celebrating face-to-face outside the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Friday evening following the announcement of Rajya Sabha election results.

As the results came in, the atmosphere outside the Secretariat turned lively and frenzied. NC supporters had gathered around 5 PM waving party flags and chanting slogans such as“Zoun Ho, Zoun Ho” to celebrate the victory of their three candidates.

Shortly thereafter, BJP supporters arrived jubilantly after their party's unexpected win on the fourth seat, dancing, chanting“Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi,” and waving party flags. Eyewitnesses noted that both groups, initially in separate clusters, erupted in celebration almost simultaneously, creating a scene of competitive festivity.

The NC celebrated the win of their three candidates, while BJP's triumph came with the UT President Sat Sharma securing the fourth seat, a surprise that broke NC's expectation of a clean sweep.

Later, BJP supporters moved to the party headquarters in Jawahar Nagar to continue celebrations with senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and several MLAs. Meanwhile, NC Chief Minister and Vice President Omar Abdullah along with other MLAs, left the Secretariat in their vehicles, visibly subdued after BJP's unexpected victory.