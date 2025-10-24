LG Calls For J&K Craft In Every Indian Home

J&K LG Manoj Sinha. KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday urged people across the country to support local artisans by buying handmade products from Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a way to empower the region's creative communities and preserve India's cultural heritage.

Addressing the Pashmina Artisan Awards Ceremony organised by the Pashmeena Entrepreneurs Makers & Artisans (PEMA) Foundation in Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor said,“Buy local and empower our great artisans.” He called upon every household in India to own at least one handcrafted product made by the master artisans of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I am confident the nation's growing middle class, which could make up over half the population by 2030, will create a strong domestic market for J&K's handmade products,” Sinha said, adding that the union territory remains a“repository of rich creative traditions” that continue to inspire global admiration.

Highlighting the craftsmanship and ingenuity of local artisans, the LG said that various initiatives taken since 2020 have yielded significant results, boosting Jammu and Kashmir's handicraft exports and strengthening its position in the global crafts market.

“Let us honour and celebrate the products made by these gifted hands. These hands are not just weaving a product; they are weaving magic through every thread, every intricate design, and every subtle shade,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also outlined the government's efforts to strengthen the handicraft and handloom sectors through new schemes, policy reforms, and infrastructure development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These steps, he said, have provided comprehensive support to both young and master artisans, helping revive the Union Territory's unique cultural and artistic heritage.

Sinha further directed all stakeholder departments to ensure that artisans directly benefit from the new GST reforms. He stressed the need to enhance the visibility of Jammu and Kashmir's art and craft at major airports, shopping malls, and e-commerce platforms in India and abroad.