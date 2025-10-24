Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J & K RS Poll: Sajad Lone Says 'Fixed Match' Between NC, BJP

2025-10-24 03:13:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File Photo Of Sajad Lone

Srinagar- Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone on Friday described the Rajya Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir as a“fixed match” between the ruling National Conference and the opposition BJP.

The National Conference (NC) won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the opposition BJP emerged victorious on one.

“So the BJP wins the fourth seat. As predicted - a fixed match; Axis of the evil - NC and BJP,” Lone said in a post on X.

Lone, the MLA from the Handwara assembly segment of north Kashmir, abstained from voting in the election.

“Thank God I abstained. Imagine what my plight would have been. Now mathematically proven that it was a fixed match.

