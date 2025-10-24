All NC Votes Remained Intact Across 4 Elections: Omar

File Photo Of J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that 'all JKNC votes remained intact across the four elections and questioned where the four extra BJP votes came from, asking who the MLAs were that deliberately invalidated their votes by marking the wrong preference number while voting'.

Taking to social media, Omar asserted that all NC votes remained intact and questioned how BJP managed to secure extra votes despite no cross-voting from NC MLAs.

CM Omar Abdullah posted,“All of @JKNC_ votes remained intact across the four elections, as witnessed by our election agent who saw each polling slip. There was no cross voting from any of our MLAs so the questions arise – where did the 4 extra votes of the BJP come from? Who were the MLAs who deliberately invalidated their votes by marking a wrong preference number while voting? Do they have the guts to put their hands up and own up to helping the BJP after promising us their votes? What pressure or inducement helped them make this choice? Let's see if any of the BJP's secret team own up to selling their souls!”