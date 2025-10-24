Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-24 03:11:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:26 AM EST - Magma Silver Corp: Announces that further to its news releases dated October 7 and 8, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000, through the issuance of 33,333,332 units of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Magma Silver Corp shares V are trading off $0.01 at $0.24.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN24102025000212011056ID1110244699



Baystreet.ca

