(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:37 PM EST - GURU Organic Energy Corp.: Announced its solid performance during Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days event, with the Company significantly outperforming the overall energy drink category in both markets. GURU continued to achieve strong unit sales growth during the Prime Day event, with units up 42% in the United States and 11% in Canada compared to last year's record-breaking performance. GURU Organic Energy Corp. shares T are trading up $0.49 at $6.29.
