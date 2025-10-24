Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-24 03:11:57
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:39 PM EST - Electrovaya Inc.: Is the Enterprise Industry Leaders winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM program. The award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2021 and $50 million in 2024. Electrovaya Inc. shares T are trading up $0.73 at $9.56.

Baystreet.ca

