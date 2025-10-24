Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cleghorn Announces Reduction In Stock Options Granted To Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.


2025-10-24 03:10:23
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Val-dOr, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Cleghorn Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CZZ) ("Cleghorn" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of October 10, 2025, and in order to comply with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the number of incentive stock options granted to Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. (the "Consultant") under the Company's stock option incentive plan has been reduced from 100,000 to 64,800 stock options exercisable at $0.05 until October 10, 2030, in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the stock option agreement to be entered into between the Company and the Consultant.

MENAFN24102025004218003983ID1110244667



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search