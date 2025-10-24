General Staff Reports 82 Clashes On Frontline Since Morning, Fighting Ongoing In Four Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.

Russian artillery carried out another series of strikes on border settlements today. The villages of Khliborob, Tovstodubove, Malushyne, and Bobylivka in Sumy region came under fire.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack. In these sectors, Russian forces conducted 89 shelling attacks, including three with multiple launch rocket systems, and used one guided aerial bomb.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near Vovchansk, Odradne, Bolohivka, and Kamianka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

The occupiers struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

In the Kupiansk sector, three combat clashes took place. The enemy tried to advance near Stepova Novoselivka and toward Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked seven times near Karpivka, Serednie, Myrne, and Shandryholove. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled four enemy advances. Fighting continues.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops attempted to break through near Serebrianka and toward Dronivka. Three attacks have already been repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Vyimka but were pushed back.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russians attempted six attacks near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Predtechyne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since morning, Russian forces have carried out 28 attempts to push Ukraine's Defense Forces from their positions near Nikanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Horikhove, and Dachne. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the line: 24 attacks have already been repelled.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Vyshneve, and Novovasylivske. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops have not conducted offensive actions today but carried out airstrikes with bombs on Nechaivka, Andriivka, and Bratske.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks near Stepove, toward Novoandriivka, and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces made three attempts to advance near the Antonivskyi Bridge but failed. Enemy aviation struck Sadove.

In other sectors of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Lyman sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces cleared the village of Torske from enemy troops.