Italy Preparing 12Th Ukraine Aid Package Focused On Ammunition, Air Defense

This was reported to Bloomberg by sources familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, according to Ukrinform.

According to the sources, the aid package could be ready by the end of the year, depending on parliamentary processes.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sent 11 aid packages worth a total of €2.5–3 billion, the sources said, noting that Italy has already delivered two SAMP/T batteries to Kyiv. Other details of the packages have not been disclosed.

Sources also indicate that the government is discussing whether to activate the national escape clause for defense expenditure, which allows additional defense spending.

Italy also plans to join NATO's PURL initiative, which is aimed at procuring U.S. weapons for Ukraine with European funds. According to sources, the amount Italy will contribute hasn't yet been defined

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Brussels with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure from Russian attacks.