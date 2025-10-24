Danish Ambassador Discusses Next EU Sanctions Package With President's Sanctions Envoy
"It has been a productive week with very successful results achieved yesterday. I want to sincerely thank Denmark for its assistance in securing the unanimous approval by EU member states of the 19th sanctions package. We are not going to stop - we must already start working on the 20th package," Vlasiuk said.
He emphasized that the next sanctions package should include additional restrictions on Russia's financial sector and alternative payment systems, personal sanctions, and measures against the shadow fleet infrastructure.
Vlasiuk also welcomed the establishment of a joint non-governmental initiative - the Center for Geo-Economics and Resilience - which will include a Sanctions Expertise Hub. The center will analyze the economic impact of sanctions, develop new sanction proposals against Russia, and strengthen research into the shadow fleet.Read also: Costa outlines three key EU summit agreements on Ukraine
Lund-Sorensen reaffirmed Denmark's continued support for Ukraine and readiness to cooperate on developing new sanctions and advancing them within the EU framework.
He also expressed hope for the effectiveness of the newly established Center for Geo-Economics and Resilience.
As Ukrinform reported, the EU's 19th sanctions package against Russia includes 69 new individual listings and a series of economic restrictions targeting key sectors fueling Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, including energy, finance, and the military-industrial complex.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
