Zelensky Confirms Partners Will Continue To Provide Financial Support To Ukraine Next Year

2025-10-24 03:08:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this during a joint press conference with leaders of the Coalition of the Willing and NATO Secretary General in London.

The event was broadcast by the Presidential Office, and Ukrinform streamed it live on its YouTube channel.

Zelensky said that all partners have confirmed that they will continue to support Ukraine next year – its resilience, and especially the country's financial stability.

UkrinForm

