Crown Prince Foundation Launches Second Edition Of "Maker Collective Saturday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) The second edition of the Maker Collective Forum will launch tomorrow, Saturday, at Al Hussein Cultural Center and Ras Al-Ain Hangar in the capital, Amman. The event is organized by the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) as part of its ongoing efforts to promote innovation and entrepreneurship through its FabLab program one of the Foundation's key initiatives.In a statement released Friday evening, the Foundation announced that the forum will run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be open to visitors of all ages free of charge. The event offers an interactive national platform bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, designers, students, hobbyists, and enthusiasts in digital fabrication to exchange knowledge, build partnerships, and foster creativity ultimately empowering Jordan's maker and innovation community.The Foundation noted that the forum will feature a large exhibition with more than 114 exhibitors, including innovators, startups, and academic institutions showcasing their creative projects and products. The program also includes six free hands-on workshops in fields such as design, digital manufacturing, modern technologies, 3D printing, and handicrafts, in addition to interactive activities open to all ages.One of the highlights will be the "Idea Elevator" experience, where participants can present their ideas, projects, or initiatives in just one minute. The activity aims to encourage creative thinking, document innovative ideas, and provide outstanding participants with opportunities for mentorship and project development through the Foundation's programs.Throughout the day, visitors will also be able to experiment with digital fabrication tools such as 3D printers, CNC machines, and laser cutters to learn how these technologies are used in prototyping and product development.The forum will also introduce the "Makers Map," the first-of-its-kind national digital platform in Jordan. The interactive map serves as a comprehensive directory connecting fabrication labs, universities, business incubators, and creative communities across the Kingdom, promoting collaboration and facilitating access to shared resources, tools, and expertise.A series of panel discussions and knowledge sessions will also be held at the Hussein Cultural Center – Aqel Beltaji Theater, open to the public free of charge. The sessions will feature local and international experts discussing a wide range of innovation topics, including: The role of technology and digital manufacturing in medical treatment design,how technology and sustainability are reshaping the fashion industry, the impact of 3D printing on innovation, jewelry design using digital manufacturing,Investing in tangible products and building global startups, localizing engineering expertise in the automotive and other industries in Jordan and the Arab region, and the future of drone technology.Among the featured speakers is Daniel Ingrassia, founder of In-Machines, who will share his international experience in designing and building open-source digital fabrication machines currently used in innovation labs and maker communities worldwide.The forum will also highlight inspiring entrepreneurial stories, innovative projects, and tech startups working in fields of creativity and modern technologies. All sessions will be streamed live on the Crown Prince Foundation's official Facebook and YouTube pages.Participants will further benefit from the "Experts' Corner," offering short, one-on-one mentorship sessions with more than 16 experts in innovation and entrepreneurship providing practical advice and sharing experiences.The Crown Prince Foundation is organizing the second edition of the Maker Collective Forum in response to Jordan's rapidly growing innovation culture and to strengthen collaboration among key players in the tangible product innovation ecosystem. The event aims to promote the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as digital fabrication and prototyping, thereby expanding economic opportunities for youth and enterprises across the Kingdom.