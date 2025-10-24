Woodfield Dental Announces Leadership Transition With Dr. Christian Duran Joining The Team And Expanding Cosmetic Services

MENAFN - GetNews) Woodfield Dental, a trusted dental clinic in London, Ontario, is thrilled to announce that Dr. Christian Duran has joined the practice, stepping into a leadership role and assuming the majority of clinical responsibilities from founder Dr. Bill Terzis. After 30 years of exceptional service, Dr. Terzis will reduce his clinical hours while continuing to be involved with the practice.







London, Ontario - October 24, 2025 - Woodfield Dental, a trusted dental clinic in London, Ontario, is excited to announce that Dr. Christian Duran has joined the practice, taking over the majority of clinical responsibilities from founder Dr. Bill Terzis. After 30 years of providing exceptional dental care to the London community, Dr. Terzis will transition into a reduced clinical role, allowing Dr. Duran to lead the next chapter of patient care at Woodfield Dental.

Dr. Duran, a graduate of the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at Western University, is committed to maintaining the high standards of care that Woodfield Dental is known for, while integrating the latest advancements in dental technology to enhance patient outcomes.

One of the exciting developments under Dr. Duran's leadership is the expansion of cosmetic dental services, including Zoom Teeth Whitening in London, Ontario, dental veneers in London, Ontario, and dental implants. With these services, Woodfield Dental is poised to help even more patients achieve their dream smiles.

A Legacy of Excellence

For over three decades, Woodfield Dental has been a cornerstone of dental care in London, Ontario. Dr. Terzis built a practice grounded in compassion, trust, and quality care. As Dr. Duran steps into the role, he ensures that these core values will continue, while introducing new technologies to further improve patient care.

“We're excited to have Dr. Duran join the team,” said Dr. Terzis.“His expertise and passion for modern dentistry will continue the legacy we've built here. Together, we will provide our patients with advanced care options to help them look and feel their best.”

Expanding Cosmetic Services at Woodfield Dental

Under Dr. Duran's leadership, Woodfield Dental is expanding its cosmetic services to include the latest innovations in Zoom Teeth Whitening in London, Ontario, dental veneers in London, Ontario, and dental implants. These services allow patients to enhance their smiles in a way that is natural, long-lasting, and tailored to their individual needs.

Zoom Teeth Whitening in London, Ontario

Woodfield Dental now offers advanced Zoom Teeth Whitening in London, Ontario for patients who want a brighter smile. Utilizing the Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed in-office whitening system, patients can achieve up to eight shades lighter teeth in just one session. The treatment is designed to minimize sensitivity and provide noticeable results, giving patients the confidence to show off their beautiful smiles.

“We are thrilled to offer the Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed system, which combines LED light technology with professional-grade whitening gel,” said Dr. Duran.“It's an effective, fast, and comfortable treatment that delivers amazing results.”

Dental Veneers in London, Ontario

For patients seeking a dramatic transformation, dental veneers in London, Ontario are an ideal option. Woodfield Dental offers custom porcelain veneers that can correct imperfections such as discoloration, chips, and gaps. These thin shells are bonded to the front of the teeth, providing a flawless, natural appearance. Veneers are an excellent option for patients looking for long-lasting aesthetic improvements.

“Our veneers are made with high-quality materials that blend seamlessly with natural teeth,” Dr. Duran explained.“They're a great way for patients to achieve a perfect, bright smile without invasive procedures.”

Dental Implants

Woodfield Dental is also proud to offer dental implants in London, Ontario, a permanent solution for patients with missing teeth. Dental implants are titanium posts surgically placed into the jawbone, acting as a foundation for replacement teeth. This innovative treatment helps restore both function and aesthetics, allowing patients to enjoy a natural, comfortable smile.

“Dental implants are one of the most reliable and durable solutions for tooth replacement,” said Dr. Duran.“They're designed to last a lifetime, and they feel and look just like natural teeth. Our patients love the results they're seeing.”

Modern Dentistry with a Personalized Touch

While new technologies and treatments are exciting, Woodfield Dental remains committed to personalized care. Dr. Duran emphasizes the importance of building strong relationships with patients, understanding their needs, and providing customized treatment plans that align with their oral health goals. The team at Woodfield Dental continues to provide high-quality preventive care, restorative services, and cosmetic treatments that meet the individual needs of every patient.

“We believe in a patient-first approach,” said Dr. Duran.“Each treatment plan is personalized to address the unique needs of the individual. Whether a patient is coming in for a routine cleaning, cosmetic enhancements, or dental implants, we are here to help them achieve their best smile.”

A Bright Future Ahead

As Dr. Duran assumes the leadership role at Woodfield Dental, the practice is poised for continued success. With expanded cosmetic services and a commitment to providing the highest standard of care, Woodfield Dental is ready to meet the growing demand for advanced dental treatments in London, Ontario.

“Woodfield Dental is moving forward with a bright future,” said Dr. Duran.“We are excited to welcome new patients and offer the very best in modern dental care, including Zoom Teeth Whitening in London, Ontario, dental veneers in London, Ontario, and dental implants. We look forward to continuing to build lasting relationships with the people of London.”

About Woodfield Dental

Woodfield Dental is a leading family and cosmetic dental practice located in London, Ontario. For over 30 years, Woodfield Dental has been dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, restorative treatments, cosmetic dentistry, and dental implants. With a focus on utilizing the latest dental technologies, Woodfield Dental helps patients achieve optimal oral health and beautiful smiles. To learn more about the services offered, visit our website.