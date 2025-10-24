Wadmalaw Island Native T. Necole Gibbs To Bring Financial Empowerment To The Lowcountry With New Radio Show Prosperity Playbook

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Financial literacy is not just about numbers; it's about empowerment and building generational wealth for our families," says Gibbs. "I am thrilled to bring 'Prosperity Playbook' to Charleston, a community that helped shape me. We'll be talking about everything from understanding insurance policies to simple steps for saving and investing.""

CHARLESTON, SC - T. Necole Gibbs, a licensed financial services consultant and proud native of Wadmalaw Island, is set to launch "Prosperity Playbook," a new weekly radio show on Magic 107.3. The hour-long program, premiering October 18, 2025, will air every Saturday from 7:00 to 8:00 AM, offering a fresh, simple, and empowering approach to financial literacy for the Charleston community.

With over a decade of experience in the financial services industry, T. Necole Gibbs is a respected consultant and a broker with Dixon Insurance, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Though she has built a successful foundation for her businesses in Atlanta-including digital marketing and procurement opportunities-her heart remains in the Lowcountry. Her new show is a dedicated effort to bring financial knowledge home, transforming complex financial and insurance terms into easily understandable concepts.

The show's positive and affirmative approach is a hallmark of Gibbs's work, which has been featured on platforms like her own "Prosperity Playbook Podcast." The podcast and her work highlight her belief in the power of "energy currency," where positive actions and deeds speak louder than physical money [00:44 ]. She is committed to fostering a mindset of growth and discipline, emphasizing that financial success is a journey of education and self-improvement [13:04 ].

Call to Action for Businesses:

Local businesses are invited to partner with "Prosperity Playbook" to reach a dedicated audience focused on financial growth. The show offers advertising segments designed to connect with listeners and support the economic vitality of the Lowcountry.

For advertising inquiries, please contact Ross Dixon at 404.432.8737.