BUNCH Doubles Revenue Across Its Content Moderation And Community Management Business Units

Florida, USA - BUNCH, today the world's fastest-growing outsourcing company, announced its extraordinary growth, doubling its revenue year-over-year across its Content Moderation and Community Management business units. This 120% surge in annual revenue represents the company's strongest fiscal performance to date, driven by record client acquisition and expanded partnerships across North America, Europe, and Asia. The milestone has propelled BUNCH into the top 3 global providers of content moderation and community management services.

Client surveys consistently rank BUNCH as the expert in supporting high-growth companies in the technology industry. Recognized as one of the most cost-efficient outsourcing services worldwide, BUNCH leverages a team of best-performing global talents to deliver scalable, high-quality services. This strategic focus has cemented BUNCH's reputation as the go-to partner for high-growth tech companies in need of streamlining operations.

“BUNCH's strong revenue growth shows our focus on doing content moderation and community management right for industries where accuracy matters - like FinTech, Crypto, and MedTech,” said Carlos Puig, co-founder of BUNCH.“We help companies build safe, active communities with efficient, tailored outsourcing that keeps them ahead of compliance and operational demands.”

“Our clients consistently tell us BUNCH leads the field in content moderation and community management,” said Rodrigo Cardenete, co-founder of BUNCH.“It's proof that our expertise drives innovation and trust for businesses in FinTech, Crypto, AdTech, and MedTech.”

In Crypto, BUNCH combats scams and misinformation while building trusted communities-the core of every successful crypto project. In FinTech, the company stops fraud and phishing to strengthen user confidence. In MedTech, it moderates health content to support accurate, patient-centered communication.

BUNCH provides expert, real-time moderation across major social and community platforms. Its scalable teams handle spam, abuse, defamation, violence, copyright issues, offensive language, nudity, and illegal activity. The company specializes in social media, YouTube, live streaming, and video moderation.

With 24/7 coverage, rapid response, and teams across time zones, BUNCH efficiently manages text, images, video, and audio. It delivers precise content tagging, sentiment analysis, and categorization aligned with brand and community standards. Account managers operate in clients' time zones, and flexible teams scale easily-offering full, around-the-clock support year-round.

Client Testimonials

“BUNCH is the top choice for community management services. Their ability to engage our crypto platform's users while maintaining a positive and inclusive environment has been a game-changer for our brand.” – Sandra M.

“As experts in content moderation outsourcing, BUNCH has transformed how we manage our FinTech platform. Their proactive approach to compliance and risk mitigation allows us to focus on growth with complete confidence.” – Anthony K.

“BUNCH stands out as our top choice for community management services in the MedTech space. Their global talent pool and cost-efficient implementation have helped us build a loyal, engaged community that drives our mission forward.” – Julie R.

This milestone underscores BUNCH's role as a trusted partner for high-growth tech companies, delivering cost-efficient outsourcing services that scale with business needs. With its global talent pool and expertise, BUNCH continues to redefine excellence in content moderation and community management worldwide.

Additional resources:

BUNCH Content Moderation Services

Community Management Outsourcing

Blockchain Customer Support

About BUNCH:

Media Relations:

Founder: Rodrigo Cardenete

Email:...

Investors Relations:

Founder: Carlos Puig

Email:...

Socials:

LinkedIn:

X:

BUNCH HONG KONG

Suite 4, 14/F CMA Building, 64 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.

BUNCH CAVITE

Floor 2, ARC Center, 289 Emilio Aguinaldo Highway, Bacoor, Cavite, Philippines.

BUNCH MAIN OFFICE (BGC)

Capital House, Room 910, 9th Avenue, BGC, Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines.