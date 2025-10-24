North America Data Center Power Market Forecast To Reach USD 23.5 Billion By 2031, Driven By Hyperscale And Edge Expansion
North America Data Center Power Market Overview
The North America data center power market size is valued at USD 15.81 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2031, expanding at a 6.83% CAGR. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance computing, AI workloads, and cloud services, which is prompting data center operators to modernize their electrical architectures.
The North America Data Center Power Market share is influenced by factors such as the rise of hyperscale data centers, expansion of edge computing, and adoption of advanced power management solutions.
Key Trends in the North America Data Center Power Market
1. Expansion of Hyperscale Data Centers
Hyperscale operators are building multi-building campuses with hundreds of megawatts, using liquid-cooled GPUs, continuous power, and software-defined monitoring, boosting efficiency and reliability in North America.
2. Surge in Cloud Computing and OTT Traffic
Rising cloud, AI, and streaming demand drives distributed edge data centers (250 kW–1 MW) in suburbs and telecom hubs, using compact UPS and generator solutions.
3. Stricter Energy Efficiency and Regulatory Compliance
Data centers face pressure to meet energy-efficiency and PUE standards, integrating liquid cooling, battery storage, and efficiency measures to comply, support sustainability, and control operational costs.
4. Adoption of Renewable Power and Edge-AI Micro Data Centers
PPAs in Texas, Quebec, and Alberta offer stable electricity costs, while suburban and rural micro data centers use autonomous UPS, generators, and monitoring for resilient local AI workloads.
Segmentation Analysis of the North America Data Center Power Market
By Type
Solution Type
Power Distribution Solutions
Transfer Switches
Switchgear
Power Panels and Components
Others
Power Backup Solutions
UPS
Generators
Services
Design and Consulting
Integration
Support and Maintenance
By Data Center Type
Colocation Facilities
Enterprise/Edge Facilities
Hyperscale/Self-built Facilities
By End-User Industry
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Government and Defense
Manufacturing and Industrial
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and E-commerce
By Power Capacity
≤ 500 kW
501 kW – 1 MW
1.1 – 3 MW
3 MW
By Tier Standard
Tier I and II
Tier III
Tier IV
By Country
United States
Canada
Mexico
Key Players in the North America Data Center Power Market
ABB Ltd. – A global leader in electrification and automation, offering power distribution and backup solutions for data centers.
Schneider Electric SE – Provides energy management and digital automation solutions, including UPS, switchgear, and power monitoring systems.
Siemens AG – Delivers integrated power distribution, energy management, and infrastructure solutions for large-scale and hyperscale data centers.
Vertiv – Specializes in critical infrastructure solutions, including UPS systems, cooling, and remote monitoring for data centers.
Eaton (incl. Tripp Lite) – Offers power management, backup solutions, and surge protection products tailored for data center operations.
Conclusion
The North America Data Center Power Market trends indicate steady growth driven by hyperscale expansion are shaping market dynamics and supporting sustainable operations. The market is also adapting to rising cloud, OTT, and AI workloads through upgraded infrastructure and advanced power management solutions.
According to recent North America Data Center Power Market statistics, the sector offers significant opportunities for solution providers, service operators, and energy innovators.

