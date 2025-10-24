North America Data Center Power Market Forecast To Reach USD 23.5 Billion By 2031, Driven By Hyperscale And Edge Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews)



"North America Data Center Power Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the North America Data Center Power Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

North America Data Center Power Market Overview

The North America data center power market size is valued at USD 15.81 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2031, expanding at a 6.83% CAGR. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance computing, AI workloads, and cloud services, which is prompting data center operators to modernize their electrical architectures.

The North America Data Center Power Market share is influenced by factors such as the rise of hyperscale data centers, expansion of edge computing, and adoption of advanced power management solutions.

Key Trends in the North America Data Center Power Market

1. Expansion of Hyperscale Data Centers

Hyperscale operators are building multi-building campuses with hundreds of megawatts, using liquid-cooled GPUs, continuous power, and software-defined monitoring, boosting efficiency and reliability in North America.

2. Surge in Cloud Computing and OTT Traffic

Rising cloud, AI, and streaming demand drives distributed edge data centers (250 kW–1 MW) in suburbs and telecom hubs, using compact UPS and generator solutions.

3. Stricter Energy Efficiency and Regulatory Compliance

Data centers face pressure to meet energy-efficiency and PUE standards, integrating liquid cooling, battery storage, and efficiency measures to comply, support sustainability, and control operational costs.

4. Adoption of Renewable Power and Edge-AI Micro Data Centers

PPAs in Texas, Quebec, and Alberta offer stable electricity costs, while suburban and rural micro data centers use autonomous UPS, generators, and monitoring for resilient local AI workloads.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Segmentation Analysis of the North America Data Center Power Market

By Type

Solution Type

Power Distribution Solutions

Transfer Switches

Switchgear

Power Panels and Components

Others

Power Backup Solutions

UPS

Generators

Services

Design and Consulting

Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Data Center Type

Colocation Facilities

Enterprise/Edge Facilities

Hyperscale/Self-built Facilities

By End-User Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Manufacturing and Industrial

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and E-commerce

By Power Capacity

≤ 500 kW

501 kW – 1 MW

1.1 – 3 MW

3 MW

By Tier Standard

Tier I and II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Country

United States

Canada

Mexico

Explore Our Full Library of Technology, Media and Telecom Research Industry Reports -

Key Players in the North America Data Center Power Market

ABB Ltd. – A global leader in electrification and automation, offering power distribution and backup solutions for data centers.

Schneider Electric SE – Provides energy management and digital automation solutions, including UPS, switchgear, and power monitoring systems.

Siemens AG – Delivers integrated power distribution, energy management, and infrastructure solutions for large-scale and hyperscale data centers.

Vertiv – Specializes in critical infrastructure solutions, including UPS systems, cooling, and remote monitoring for data centers.

Eaton (incl. Tripp Lite) – Offers power management, backup solutions, and surge protection products tailored for data center operations.

Conclusion

The North America Data Center Power Market trends indicate steady growth driven by hyperscale expansion are shaping market dynamics and supporting sustainable operations. The market is also adapting to rising cloud, OTT, and AI workloads through upgraded infrastructure and advanced power management solutions.

According to recent North America Data Center Power Market statistics, the sector offers significant opportunities for solution providers, service operators, and energy innovators.

For more insights on North America Data Center Power Market, please visit the Mordor Intelligence Page:

Industry Related Reports:

The Europe data center power market size is valued at USD 15.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.49 billion by 2031, growing at a 9.25% CAGR. Growth is driven by the expansion of hyperscale and colocation data centers, increasing adoption of cloud and AI workloads, and rising investments in energy-efficient and renewable power solutions across the region.

North America Data Center Cooling Market

The North America data center cooling market size is valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.58 billion by 2031, growing at an 11.8% CAGR. Market growth is fueled by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, increasing rack densities above 100 kW, and regulatory pressure to enhance power-usage effectiveness, driving adoption of advanced cooling solutions.

United States Data Center Power Market

The United States data center power market is valued at USD 15.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.95 billion by 2030, growing at a 6.6% CAGR. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of hyperscale and colocation data centers, rising demand for cloud and AI workloads, and investments in energy-efficient and reliable power infrastructure.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...ttps://