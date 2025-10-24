COOFANDY Teams Up With JGR No. 20 Driver Christopher Bell For A Thrilling And Fashionable NASCAR Extravaganza

MENAFN - GetNews) On October 26, 2025, the Martinsville Speedway in the United States will host a highlight battle of the NASCAR Cup Series-the Xfinity 500 race. This event not only marks a crucial showdown at the end of the season but also promises to be a car enthusiast's carnival blending racing excitement with brand experiences. The renowned apparel brand COOFANDY will deeply engage in this event as the proud sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 20 team and driver Christopher Bell, offering a diverse range of interactive activities to share in the clash of speed and style with the audience.







Brand Activation Zone Offers Immersive Highlights

Martinsville Speedway, a crucial race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, is renowned for its intense competition and dramatic conclusions. Known for its short track, challenging overtaking opportunities, and frequent caution periods, Martinsville Speedway sets the stage where drivers' fates for advancing to the Championship 4 are often decided. Fans will witness top drivers, including Christopher Bell, battling for crucial playoff points.

To enhance the fan experience, COOFANDY will set up a dedicated brand booth within the Fan Zone, featuring a range of interactive engagements:



Custom Livery Showcar: A stunning COOFANDY-themed show car will be on display, showcasing the perfect fusion of brand design and track aesthetics up close.

Interactive Fun: Attendees can enjoy snacks from a popcorn machine and capture memorable moments with an instant photo printer.

Premium Apparel Display: COOFANDY's high-end product line will be featured, highlighting the brand's expertise in sportswear and fashion. Exclusive Giveaways: Fans are invited to visit the booth to receive complimentary branded merchandise, tote bags, cheer flags, and commemorative apparel.



"Victory Angels" Ignite the Track Atmosphere

Adding to the track-side excitement, COOFANDY will feature the "COOFANDY Victory Angels" cheer squad. Five models will wear custom-designed uniforms inspired by the color schemes of partner driver Christopher Bell's fire suits, visually reinforcing the bond between the brand and motorsport. They will perform in the Fan Zone and main grandstand areas, cheering on the competitors and engaging dynamically with the audience.

Join Us at the Track

On October 26, Martinsville Speedway will be a convergence point of speed, passion, fashion, and celebration. COOFANDY cordially invites fans and enthusiasts to join them trackside, and create their own unforgettable memories.

For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website and Amazon storefron, or connect with COOFANDY on Facebook and Instagram.