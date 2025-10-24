The Best Indie Games Of 2025 Picked By GAMIVO

MENAFN - GetNews) Independent developers are pushing boundaries and delivering unforgettable adventures, creating games that often surpass big AAA titles with huge budgets. In this article, specialists from GAMIVO, a popular platform for gamers, picked the best indie games of this year.







“Indie games are titles created by independent studios or individuals. These games are often celebrated for creativity and artistic expression since creators are free to experiment with gameplay and story. GAMIVO features a diverse selection of games from independent studios, spanning numerous genres from survival to role-playing games,” explains Marta Wawrzyniak, a video game expert from GAMIVO, a platform specializing in selling video games.

Perilous climb with lots of laughs

PEAK is a cooperative climbing adventure from Team PEAK. Playing solo or with a group, players find themselves stranded on a mysterious island. The only chance for survival is to scale the massive mountain at its center. This game tests coordination and nerve, demanding precision and teamwork as they ascend toward a potential rescue.

A beautiful combination of art and gaming

This list wouldn't be complete without Hollow Knight Silksong from Team Cherry, one of the best video games of all time. Hornet, a hunter captured and brought to an unfamiliar, vast kingdom, embarks on a journey through all-new lands. The game boasts challenging gameplay, but thanks to a fascinating story and artstyle, it is a must-play for any fan of the genre.

“Silksong has been so highly anticipated that some fans have expressed concern that the final game may not live up to the immense excitement. Fortunately, the game exceeded all expectations, becoming an instant bestseller everywhere. This demonstrates that a compelling story, gripping gameplay, and a genuine love for the project are the sole ingredients for a great game,” says Marta.

Become a supernatural agent

Fans of indie horror games will surely like this one. Semiwork Studio's R.E.P.O. is an entertaining title for adventure-hungry players. In this online co-op horror game, teams venture into terrifying environments using a physics-based grabbing tool to retrieve valuable objects. Up to five players can join, with proximity voice chat enhancing the immersion. Clear communication is key to navigating horrors, having plenty of laughs along the way.

A shifting manor where no run is the same

Blue Prince from Dogubomb is a unique combination of genres, mixing strategy and puzzles. Players enter a mysterious manor where the rooms are always changing. Each decision shapes what room appears behind every door, altering the path through the ever-changing floor plan. The manor resets daily, so the layout explored today may be gone tomorrow.

Cooperative survival during a paranormal outbreak

Abiotic Factor from Deep Field Games is a survival crafting experience for one to six players. The gameplay revolves around employees at a high-tech, secretive research facility who face a catastrophic containment breach. The workplace transforms into a battleground as anomalous entities escape, otherworldly enemies invade through portals, and a rogue military sect seeks to seize control. Players have to cooperate, share tasks, and most importantly: have a chaotically good time playing together.

Journey to the depths of Greek mythology

Building on a beloved game from Supergiant Games, Hades 2 ventures into a larger, more complex mythological world, where the forces of the Titan of Time challenge the main heroine. Each attempt, whether a success or failure, pushes the narrative forward in this action-packed, endlessly replayable dungeon crawler. With a beautiful artstyle, Hades 2 is truly one of the best indie games of 2025.

“Hades 2 is another example of a game that was created by truly passionate people. The developers didn't rush the project and patiently worked on the title to make sure that fans received a polished project,” comments the specialist from GAMIVO.

Race through a collapsing universe

Haste is a vibrant title from Landfall Studio. Set in a universe on the brink of collapse, this high-speed third-person running game tests reflexes. Progress is made by racing through a variety of procedurally generated levels, mastering movement, and utilizing items before everything falls. Exploration reveals secrets behind the destruction and the search for escape.

Shaping dreams and nightmares along

Produced by Lizard Smoothie, this fast-paced action roguelite, Shape of Dreams, combines hack-and-slash combat with MOBA-style teamplay. Players test their skills in solo runs or team up with up to three friends in real-time cooperative play. Teams will venture through surreal dreamscapes and wield an arsenal of skills and artifacts to create powerful combat builds.

“This year's popular indie games turned out to be so good that the race for industry awards might be pretty fascinating. Many of these games will compete with big AAA titles, and as history shows, they have great chances of snatching many rewards,” concludes Marta.