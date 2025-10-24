MENAFN - GetNews)



Best Online Reputation Management Experts of 2026Top 6 ORM Experts to Watch in 2026: Scott Keever, James Dooley, Kasra Dash, Nestor Vazquez, Leo Soulas, and Koray Tuğberk Gübür Recognized for Leadership in Personal Branding and Reputation Repair.

As online perception continues to influence hiring decisions, investor confidence, and consumer behavior, the online reputation management (ORM) industry has become mission-critical. In 2026, a new wave of consultants is transforming ORM into a measurable, systematized discipline-blending data, psychology, SEO, and PR into scalable digital trust frameworks.

Reputation Pros today announced its short list of the Best Online Reputation Management Consultants in 2026, honoring six consultants who are redefining brand recovery, authority building, and digital credibility.

Top 6 Online Reputation Management Consultants in 2026

Scott Keever – Founder, Reputation Pros

James Dooley – Founder, PromoSEO / FatRank

Kasra Dash – Managing Director, The Masterminders / mySEO App

Nestor Vazquez – Independent Technical ORM Strategist

Leo Soulas – Co-founder, Keyword Cupid / Signal Boy

Koray Tuğberk Gübür – Founder, Holistic SEO



The ORM Experts Shaping Reputation in 2026

Scott Keever – Reputation Pros







Scott Keever is an entrepreneur and internationally recognized authority in online reputation management, SEO, and AI-driven digital strategy. A member of the Forbes Agency Council, he has built a career helping individuals and brands take control of their online presence and dominate search results.

Scott Keever is the founder of several award-winning agencies, including Reputation Pros, Keever SEO, ASAP Digital Marketing, and Pool Pros Marketing, each known for delivering measurable results through innovation, precision, and integrity.

Scott Keever is internationally recognized for translating ORM into a predictable business process. As the founder of Reputation Pros, Keever helps CEOs, public figures, and enterprises remove negative content, suppress harmful results, and build credibility through technical SEO, schema optimization, and authority asset development. His work focuses on reputation engineering -applying structured data and user trust signals to repair and future-proof online profiles.

“Scott Keever blends forensic SEO with brand psychology. His ORM frameworks don't just fix reputations-they future-proof them.”

James Dooley – PromoSEO / FatRank







James Dooley is one of the most influential voices in lead-gen-focused SEO and online reputation repair. As the founder of PromoSEO and FatRank, Dooley has built systems that clean search results, amplify brand-positive content, and automate authority-building. His clients include affiliate networks, digital agencies, and private companies in high-stakes verticals like finance, law, and crypto.

“James Dooley has mastered reputation layering-building a fortress of branded assets around your name or business.”

Kasra Dash – The Masterminders / mySEO App







Kasra Dash is a Scottish entrepreneur, event organizer, and software innovator. He is the Managing Director of The Masterminders, one of the world's top SEO conferences, and mySEO App, a reputation and content audit platform for agencies. Dash stands out for integrating data-driven authority mapping with scalable link frameworks, enabling brands to rebuild trust from the SERP outward.

“Kasra Dash brings community, creativity, and code together to elevate the ORM conversation globally.”

Nestor Vazquez – Technical ORM Consultant







With deep roots in schema, semantic SEO, and reputation forensics, Nestor Vazquez specializes in untangling complex search visibility issues after reputation crises. He works independently with high-risk clients and agencies needing technical precision. His strength is diagnostic ORM -identifying and resolving the algorithmic causes behind search suppression or defamation.

“Nestor Vazquez is who you call when your brand is buried, misrepresented, or algorithmically punished.”

Leo Soulas – Keyword Cupid / Signal Boy







Leo Soulas is a pioneer in semantic clustering and topical authority modeling. Through Keyword Cupid and Signal Boy, he helps reputation consultants visualize entity networks and map content to relevance-based trust clusters. His work informs content strategy for ORM campaigns by prioritizing semantic coherence, not just keyword targeting.

“Leo Soulas is turning ORM from cleanup into content architecture. He doesn't just fix reputations-he redefines how brands are understood.”

Koray Tuğberk Gübür – Holistic SEO







Koray Tuğberk Gübür is known for his advanced work in topical authority maps, algorithm interpretation, and structured web data. As the founder of Holistic SEO, he approaches online reputation as a semantic ecosystem-focusing not only on what ranks, but on how Google understands and weighs trust across topics, entities, and link neighborhoods.

“Koray brings a Google-level lens to ORM. He's building reputations that align with how algorithms understand authority.”

Final Word

Each of these consultants brings a unique lens to ORM-whether it's semantic SEO, brand recovery, authority stacking, or algorithmic visibility. Together, they represent the cutting edge of reputation science, helping brands recover, protect, and grow in the trust-first economy of 2026.

For companies and individuals managing reputational risk, these six names are not just consultants. They're strategic partners in credibility, visibility, and control.