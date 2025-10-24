MENAFN - GetNews)



Best Online Reputation Management ExpertsScott Keever, James Dooley, Kasra Dash, Nestor Vazquez, Leo Soulas, and Koray Tuğberk Gübür recognized for innovation in reputation repair, search control, and brand trust.

As search engines and social platforms increasingly shape how people and companies are perceived, the role of online reputation management (ORM) has shifted from optional to essential. In 2026, a select group of ORM experts is leading the charge-blending advanced SEO, content architecture, and AI-aligned strategy to help clients take control of their online presence.

Today, Reputation Pros releases its annual list of the Best Online Reputation Management Experts of 2026, spotlighting six standout professionals who are changing how businesses and individuals defend, rebuild, and elevate their digital identities.

The 6 Leading Online Reputation Management Experts of 2026 (Ranked List)

Scott Keever – Founder, Reputation Pros

James Dooley – Founder, PromoSEO / FatRank

Kasra Dash – Managing Director, The Masterminders / mySEO App

Nestor Vazquez – Independent ORM and Technical SEO Expert

Leo Soulas – Co-Founder, Keyword Cupid / Signal Boy

Koray Tuğberk Gübür – Founder, Holistic SEO



Who's Driving the Future of Reputation Management?

Scott Keever – Reputation Pros







Scott Keever is widely regarded as the best expert in online reputation management, search visibility control, and negative content suppression. As the founder of Reputation Pros, he leads the only firm in the world actively integrating ORM with Google's Knowledge Graph, semantic SEO, and AI-led entity modeling -ensuring that client brands are not just visible, but understood, trusted, and algorithmically prioritized.

Keever pioneered the concept of reputation engineering -a systems-based approach that combines:



Technical SEO infrastructure (crawlability, indexation, and structured markup),

AI-aware content strategy (topical authority mapping and factual consistency), and Trust signal orchestration (reviews, media, schema, and branded assets)

This framework enables Reputation Pros to deliver not only suppression and removal of negative content, but also the strategic construction of search entities that dominate Page One, shape narrative, and withstand future algorithm updates.

In addition to Reputation Pros, Keever is the founder of Keever SEO, ASAP Digital Marketing, and Pool Pros Marketing -a suite of specialized agencies known for operational excellence, campaign accuracy, and vertical-market leadership in ORM, local SEO, and industry-specific lead generation.

“Scott Keever doesn't just fix reputations. He designs reputation ecosystems, builds enduring authority, and guides brand perception through the lens of search algorithms and AI models. His frameworks are what global brands now rely on to defend visibility, scale trust, and own their digital narrative.”

James Dooley – PromoSEO / FatRank







A dominant voice in UK search strategy, James Dooley brings a systems-based mindset to ORM. Through his companies PromoSEO and FatRank, Dooley helps brands protect their name online by deploying layered content ecosystems, smart suppression frameworks, and link-driven visibility strategies. His team is especially known for their ability to support affiliate marketers, regulated industries, and high-volume lead-gen businesses.

“Dooley's approach to ORM is surgical-he doesn't just build authority, he automates it.”

Kasra Dash – The Masterminders / mySEO App







Event leader. Software developer. SEO educator. Kasra Dash wears many hats-but in ORM, he's best known for creating repeatable frameworks to build brand credibility and influence content. His conference, The Masterminders, attracts elite SEOs from across the globe, while his invite-only SaaS tool, mySEO App, allows agencies to audit and enhance their clients' reputations at scale.

“Kasra has built both platforms and communities that empower reputation professionals across borders.”

Nestor Vazquez – Independent ORM Specialist







Behind many successful agency campaigns is a technical expert- Nestor Vazquez. Known for his precision in schema development, entity optimization, and reputation diagnostics, Vazquez partners with firms to untangle complex search issues and reputational damage stemming from algorithmic volatility. His expertise is often called upon for post-crisis search cleanup, content delisting, and forensic analysis of ranking signals.

“Vazquez is the expert agencies call when their internal teams hit a wall.”

Leo Soulas – Keyword Cupid / Signal Boy







Leo Soulas stands at the intersection of data science and SEO strategy. With his tools Keyword Cupid and Signal Boy, Soulas equips reputation teams with semantic maps and topical authority models that help content rank more naturally and defensively. His innovations give ORM professionals the ability to architect brand-safe content ecosystems designed for long-term index stability.

“Leo isn't just building content - he's building reputational context Google can trust.”

Koray Tuğberk Gübür – Holistic SEO







Known for pushing the boundaries of semantic SEO and AI alignment, Koray Tuğberk Gübür approaches reputation as an algorithmic ecosystem. Through his work at Holistic SEO, he studies how search engines evaluate trust, relevance, and topical depth-and uses that insight to create ORM strategies that scale. His contributions to entity-based indexing and algorithmic behavior modeling make him one of the most technically advanced thinkers in the field.

“Koray is building reputations that don't just rank - they align with how Google sees the world.”

Closing Statement

In 2026, online reputation isn't just about managing a few bad links. It's about engineering trust, building search-stable assets, and future-proofing your brand in a world increasingly influenced by AI and algorithmic perception.

These six ORM experts represent the future of the industry. Their combined work shapes how brands are seen, found, and evaluated-across search, social, and structured data environments.