Seoul Fintech Companies Seek Global Investment At The World's Largest Fintech Exhibition

Seoul Fintech Lab (Director Kwangwoo Baek) announced that it will support ten Seoul-based fintech companies to participate in Money20/20 USA 2025, the world's largest fintech exhibition, held in Las Vegas from October 26 to 29.

Money20/20 USA brings together more than 20,000 participants from over 100 countries, ranging from leading financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs to emerging fintech companies and global investors. The event serves as a major platform for business development, networking, and capital attraction in the global fintech industry.

This initiative is part of Seoul Fintech Lab's ongoing effort to help Seoul-based startups expand into global markets and secure international investment. Established by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in Yeouido, the Lab is the largest fintech startup incubation center in Korea. Since its launch in 2018 with just 14 companies, it has supported a total of 397 startups as of the second quarter of 2025, recording ₩758 billion in cumulative sales and ₩479 billion in investments raised.

The ten companies selected to join Money20/20 USA represent a diverse range of technologies from AI-driven finance and blockchain solutions to digital asset management and cross-border payments. They include: Coupa (AI investment content engine and social trading platform), IJA (AI agent solutions for financial institutions), AM Management (API-based quant and virtual asset services), MOIN (real-time overseas remittance at 90% lower cost than banks), BCLabs (automated investment platform for retail investors), AIZEN Global (AI credit and fraud detection solutions), Funble (asset tokenization for real estate and art), Seoul Labs (blockchain mainnet and AI-based DID solution), Meraki Place (digital healthcare and remote pharmacy platform), and Oneline AI (AI agent and consumer service“Finola”).

During the event, Seoul Fintech Lab will also host a Global Demo Day on October 27 to connect participating companies with international investors and partners. The session will feature representatives from J.P. Morgan, Finance Montréal, Desert Forge Ventures, Cardano Mint, and KORT Payment, with around 50 industry leaders expected to attend. Each startup will present its technologies and growth strategies to facilitate global collaboration and fundraising.

In addition, the delegation plans to visit the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development and meet with Korean companies already operating in the United States to gain market insights and consultation on local business strategies.

Director Baek Kwangwoo of Seoul Fintech Lab commented,“We will continue to help Seoul fintech companies expand overseas and build global competitiveness through strategic programs and investment support.”

With Seoul emerging as a key Asian hub for financial innovation, the Lab's participation at Money20/20 USA is expected to strengthen international recognition of Korea's fintech ecosystem and open doors for further collaboration in AI, blockchain, and digital finance on a global scale.