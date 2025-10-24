Moving On, Made Easier: The X-It App Offers A Healthier Way To Say Goodbye

In an age where ghosting has become the default way to slip out of someone's life, a new app is aiming to change the conversation. X-it, launching on Kickstarter, positions itself as a healthier, more respectful alternative to silence and unfinished goodbyes.

Ghosting is often defended as the“easiest” option, but it leaves both sides carrying weight. The person left behind is stuck with confusion and unanswered questions, while the one doing the ghosting often carries guilt or avoidance that never fully resolves.







X-it proposes a middle ground: clear communication without the drama. The app helps users craft messages that are direct but kind, while offering options to either leave the door open for one final reply or close the exchange entirely with no back-and-forth. Once sent, both parties are automatically blocked, preventing drawn-out conversations or lingering contact.

The creators also designed X-it with emotional well-being in mind. If the experience triggers difficult feelings, the app connects users with mental health resources for support.

At its core, X-it is about respect, giving people the closure they need without leaving scars on either side.“Ghosting might feel normal, but it doesn't feel right,” said Rebekah Jackson from X-it.“We built this to give people a way to end things cleanly, kindly, and without the guilt that silence leaves behind.”







The app is aimed at anyone who has ever struggled to say“it's over,” whether in dating, friendships, or even professional relationships. By making closure easier, the creators hope to shift culture away from ghosting and toward more considerate endings.

X-it is now live on Kickstarter, where early supporters can back the project and be part of launching a tool designed to make respect the norm.

