Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) Expands Global Reach As Leading Force In Family Entertainment And Animated Media

$7.3 Million Fuels Upcoming Launches of Winnie & Friends, Stan Lee Universe, and Bitcoin Brigade as TOON Strengthens Its Global Streaming, Licensing, and Franchise Expansion

Kartoon Studios, Inc. (NYSE American: TOON) is a global leader in children's and family entertainment, producing and distributing premium animated content and high-value intellectual property to millions of viewers worldwide. Its portfolio features iconic brands including Stan Lee's Universe, Hundred Acre Wood's Winnie & Friends, Rainbow Rangers, Shaq's Garage, and Llama Llama, available across television, streaming, and retail platforms.

The company recently secured $7.3 million in institutional financing, underscoring investor confidence and fueling upcoming launches of Winnie & Friends, Stan Lee Universe, and Bitcoin Brigade. Kartoon Studios operates Mainframe Studios, one of North America's largest animation producers, with over 22,000 minutes of award-winning programming, including Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Cocomelon Lane, and Octonauts.

Through Toon Media Networks -comprising Kartoon Channel!, Worldwide in over 60 territories, Ameba, and Frederator Network-Kartoon Studios reaches global audiences across linear TV, AVOD, SVOD, and FAST platforms. Kartoon Channel! ranks as the #1 kids' streaming app on Apple's App Store, while Frederator Network engages more than 2,000 creators and influencers with over a billion monthly YouTube views.

Formerly known as Genius Brands International, Kartoon Studios continues expanding its IP universe through celebrity partnerships, digital innovation, and global licensing. Positioned at the crossroads of family entertainment, media, and technology, Kartoon Studios, Inc. (NYSE American: TOON) is advancing toward sustained growth and worldwide brand leadership.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.