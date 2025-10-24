Nigeria Data Center Colocation Market To Surpass USD 544M By 2030 As Global Operators Drive Nationwide Investment Arizton

According to Arizton research, the Nigeria data center colocation market size was valued at USD 51 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 544 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 48.37% during the forecast period.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE: USD 544 Million (2030)

CAGR - COLOCATION REVENUE: 48.37% (2024-2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED WHITE FLOOR AREA: 1.13 million sq. feet (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED RACKS: 27 thousand units (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED IT POWER CAPACITY: 240 MW (2030)

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

Nigeria Data Center Colocation Market Outlook: Set for Rapid Growth, Reaching $544M by 2030

The Nigeria data center colocation market is poised for rapid growth, rising from USD 51 million in 2024 to an estimated USD 544 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 48.37%. The market's expansion is driven by strong connectivity, strategic location, and government support, making Nigeria one of Africa's most attractive hubs for colocation investment. Global players are taking notice, Equinix, for example, acquired MainOne in April 2025 and plans to invest $140 million to expand digital infrastructure across southern Nigeria. Colocation centers already report high occupancy rates of over 90%, expected to reach 98% by 2030, keeping vacancy rates at a minimal 2%. While retail colocation demand may decline, wholesale colocation is projected to grow, fueled by the increasing adoption of cloud services and the need for scalable infrastructure. Despite challenges around power availability and infrastructure, these are expected to be addressed during the forecast period, positioning Nigeria as a fast-growing, high-impact market in Africa's digital landscape.

Nigeria's AI Leap: Smart Tech Is Rewriting the Rules of Digital Growth

Nigeria is rapidly positioning itself as a continental leader in digital innovation, leveraging AI, cloud computing, and supercomputing to transform industries and address pressing challenges like climate modeling. The nation's data centers are evolving with sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, reflecting a growing commitment to green technology. For instance, in February 2025, Go Time AI, Nigeria's first AI accelerator by Resilience17, empowered startups with funding, computing power, and mentorship, catalyzing technology-driven entrepreneurship. Complementing this, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) unveiled the National AI Strategy (NAIS) 2024, charting a roadmap for inclusive and responsible AI leadership. As digitization accelerates, Nigeria's data center market is becoming smarter and more resilient, driving cost efficiencies, enhanced cybersecurity, and scalable computing solutions that together position the country as a hub for sustainable, innovation-led growth.

Nigeria Data Center Colocation Market: Building a Sustainable, High-Impact Digital Ecosystem

Nigeria's data center market is rapidly evolving at the intersection of technology and sustainability, setting a benchmark for green digital infrastructure in Africa. Leading facilities are not only optimizing energy efficiency and advanced cooling but are also investing heavily in solar and renewable energy, making sustainable operations a core market differentiator. This momentum aligns with Nigeria's ambitious climate targets, cutting net emissions by 20% below business-as-usual by 2030 and reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, highlighting how environmental responsibility and digital innovation are shaping a forward-looking, high-impact market ecosystem.

Nigeria's Data Centers Go Smart: IoT, Big Data, and the Future of Growth

Nigeria is harnessing IoT and big data to redefine how industries operate, turning vast streams of information into actionable insights. This digital shift is transforming asset management, improving operational efficiency, and enabling companies to scale storage and computing power as needed. Government initiatives supporting digital transformation and sustainable energy, combined with Nigeria's strategic location and growing data demand, are attracting global tech investments into the country. By integrating edge computing, smart sensors, and robust cybersecurity, Nigeria is building a resilient IoT ecosystem that empowers sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, education, energy, and telecom to enhance efficiency and customer experience. As the volume of data continues to rise, high-performance servers, advanced rack power densities, and converged infrastructure are becoming essential, fueling the growth of a scalable, innovation-driven data center market that positions Nigeria at the forefront of Africa's digital future.

Vendor Landscape

Existing Colocation Operators



21 Century Technologies

Digital Realty

Equinix

MTN

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Rack Centre

Africa Data Centres

Excelsimo Networks Other Data Centers Facilitues

New Operators



Airtel Africa

Kasi Cloud UniCloud Africa & BDIC

