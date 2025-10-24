Gustav Ulm Announces Relocation Of Company Headquarters In Dortmund

MENAFN - GetNews) The new headquarters opens November 1, 2025, at Am Hackenbeck 4d, 44388 Dortmund.







Gustav Ulm, a trusted name in moving and relocation services since 1937, proudly announces the relocation of its company headquarters. Effective November 1, 2025, the moving company's new address will be Am Hackenbeck 4d, 44388 Dortmund, Germany, transitioning from its previous headquarters at Im Defdahl 5 d, 44141 Dortmund.

With nearly nine decades of experience, Gustav Ulm Removals has built its reputation on professionalism, transparent pricing, and customer satisfaction. The move marks a new chapter in the company's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, affordable moving services for individuals, families, and businesses throughout Dortmund and its surrounding regions.

A Legacy of Trust and Expertise

Since its founding in 1937, Gustav Ulm has been synonymous with reliable, stress-free moving services. The company offers comprehensive relocation solutions including packing, transportation, unpacking, and furniture assembly, all delivered by trained moving professionals equipped with modern vehicles and tools.

“At Gustav Ulm, customer satisfaction has always been our highest priority,” said a company representative.“Our relocation to the new headquarters reflects our dedication to continuous improvement, ensuring that our clients receive the best service possible in an even more efficient and comfortable environment.”

Comprehensive and Transparent Moving Services

Gustav Ulm is known for offering free on-site consultations that help clients receive accurate, binding price estimates. The company also provides environmentally friendly waste disposal, packing materials, assembly and tradesman services, and secure transport for all types of household goods.

From senior relocations to full-service commercial moves, Gustav Ulm tailors every service to meet specific client needs, upholding a philosophy rooted in honesty, clarity, and care. Transparent pricing ensures that customers know exactly what to expect; no hidden fees or surprises.

Supporting Clients Beyond the Move

As part of its customer-focused approach, Gustav Ulm provides guidance on cost-saving measures such as health insurance support for qualified care-level individuals under“living environment improvement” programs. The company also emphasizes sustainability, offering eco-friendly disposal options at affordable rates.

Starting November 1, 2025, all operations, consultations, and customer services will take place at the new office.

About Gustav Ulm

Founded in 1937, Gustav Ulm is a leading moving company based in Dortmund, Germany, specializing in local and regional relocations for residential and commercial clients. Known for its transparent pricing, customer-oriented approach, and full-service moving solutions, the company's motto remains simple yet powerful:“Because moving is a question of trust.”

