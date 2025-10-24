Brainco Focusxin Trains Children's Attention With BCI Technology

MENAFN - GetNews) In child development, attention is widely recognized as a core ability. It not only determines whether children can fully immerse themselves in reading, art, sports, or music, but also plays a critical role in building self-control, emotional regulation, and creativity. Finding effective ways to cultivate and strengthen attention has become a key concern for many parents and educators.







BrainCo's FocusXin Brain-Computer Interface Attention Training System was created in response to this need. By combining AI with neuroscience, FocusXin uses BCI technology to capture EEG signals in real time and decode children's focus levels through intelligent algorithms. At its core is the principle of neurofeedback: when children remain attentive, training tasks progress smoothly; when their focus drifts, the process pauses. Through this immediate feedback, children gradually learn how to actively regulate and manage their attention.

Unlike traditional reminders or restrictions, FocusXin emphasizes positive reinforcement and active engagement. Children engage with gamified training sessions, treating practice as a challenge while building self-regulation in an immersive way. The system is lightweight, comfortable, and designed for independent use, while its measurable and trackable results provide valuable insights for parents and teachers.







Research shows that FocusXin's neurofeedback training reduces excessive theta and high-frequency beta activity in the brain while enhancing sensorimotor rhythm (SMR), thereby strengthening executive functions. This means children not only become better at focusing in the moment but also develop lasting patience, self-control, and resilience.

By merging AI with neuroscience, FocusXin transforms attention from an abstract concept into a measurable, trainable, and improvable skill. With this system, BrainCo provides a scientific and sustainable pathway for children's growth, helping them maintain clarity and deep engagement across diverse life experiences.

