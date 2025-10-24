403
Pakistan Invites Qatari Investors To Explore New Avenues Of Collaboration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited Qatari investors to explore new avenues of collaboration under the government's Special Investment Facilitation Council framework.
According to a statement by his office, talking to Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani here in Islamabad, Sharif underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation, emphasizing opportunities in energy, agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism and infrastructure development.
During the meeting, the prime minister expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Qatar relations, anchored in shared faith, values, and mutual respect.
He also appreciated Qatar's role as an important partner and an influential regional mediator.
The Pakistani prime minister conveyed Pakistan's deep appreciation for Qatar's consistent support on regional and global issues and reiterated Pakistan's desire to strengthen collaboration at regional and multilateral fora.
In his remarks, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry conveyed warm greetings from the Qatari leadership and reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to further deepen economic engagement with Pakistan.
The visiting Qatari minister had arrived in Pakistan to co-chair the 6th Session of Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission.
He noted that the 6th Session of the JMC provided an important platform to review existing cooperation and identify new initiatives to advance mutually beneficial partnerships.
"Both sides agreed to continue close coordination to translate shared understandings into tangible outcomes, including greater facilitation for business-to-business linkages and investment projects," said the official statement. (end)
