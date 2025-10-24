403
US Inflation Up By 3 Percent -- Official Data
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Inflation in the US climbed by three percent in September, according to official data released on Friday.
The US statistics bureau said in a report that inflation proportion was less than the forecast 3.1 percent, compared to 2.9 percent last August, thus the Federal Reserve was likely to press ahead with lowering interest at the forthcoming meeting.
These data had been scheduled to go public in middle of October, but the release had been delayed due to the partial government shutdown.
The report showed that the basic consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent on monthly basis and three percent on annual basis, compared to the projected 0.3 percent and 3.1 percent, consecutively.
The Federal Reserve (the US central bank) decided on October 17 to lower the interest rate by 0.25 percent, amid slump in the labor market and slow growth. (end)
