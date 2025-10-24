Middle Eastern Fragrance Brands Take Centre Stage At Beautyworld Middle East 2025



Beautyworld Middle East 2025 hosts the world's largest fragrance trade platform - a show within a show, spotlighting the meteoric rise of Middle Eastern perfumery. Quintessence, Signature Scent, Natural Notes and Next in Fragrance headline a 360° programme that unites artisan creators, ingredient houses, and global innovators.

Dubai, UAE: When Beautyworld Middle East 2025 opens its doors in a few days time, it will unveil an unprecedented showcase of scent - a sensory ecosystem led by trend-setting Middle Eastern fragrance houses now shaping the global olfactory map. This is no regional display; it's a strategic statement - where Arabian perfumery meets the world.

Fragrance on the Rise - and the Middle East Leads the Charge

A new report by Mintel, commissioned exclusively for Beautyworld Middle East, reveals a dramatic global shift: fragrance has overtaken many traditional beauty staples in consumer priority. In the U.S., scent now represents 13% of Ulta Beauty's annual sales, while in Europe, categories like perfume top consumer shopping lists even amid economic uncertainty.

But the Middle East isn't following this curve - it's defining it. The region's perfume culture, anchored in craftsmanship and heritage, is evolving into a modern powerhouse. Names like Amouage, Ajmal, Lattafa and Armaf are leading the transformation - marrying artisanal roots with international ambition, from luxury boutiques in Paris to retail counters in Shanghai.

Within the MENA region itself, fragrance is enjoying 11% annual growth, according to Euromonitor's 2024 data. The message is clear: make-up may dominate the visuals, but fragrance now drives the growth.

A Show Within a Show: The Fragrance Universe at Beautyworld

Spanning 22 halls and featuring over 2,400 exhibitors from more than 70 countries, Beautyworld Middle East 2025 cements Dubai's position as the largest global trade platform for fragrance. It's where ingredient suppliers, perfumers, brands, and retailers meet to define the future of scent.

At its heart is a robust, multilayered programme:



Quintessence - the Art of Perfume: an exclusive enclave for the world's most refined niche creations.

Signature Scent: a live challenge tasking 20 of the world's top fragrance houses to interpret the“spirit of the region” - blind-tested and voted by visitors.

Natural Notes: a new zone spotlighting raw ingredient producers, traceability, and sustainable sourcing. Next in Fragrance Conference: a forward-looking forum featuring thought leaders like Alex Wiltschko, Dominique Moellhausen, Veronique Gabai and Ralph Bou Nader (Arabian Oud), tackling topics from olfactory branding to biotech scent design.

“ Beautyworld gives fragrance the stage it deserves,” says Ravi Ramchandni, Show Manager of Beautyworld Middle East.“It's not just another category - it's the heartbeat. Through platforms like Quintessence, Signature Scent, Natural Notes and Next in Fragrance, we're delivering a 360° showcase for perfumers, ingredient houses, and innovators alike.”

Regional Icons, Global Ambitions

Arabian fragrance players will be making their market at Beautyworld Middle East like never before, reflected in a winning lineup of exhibitors and conference participants.

Among the regional luminaries is Ajmal Perfumes, which has embraced the concept of a 'fragrance wardrobe' - offering flexible layering

formats and gifting sets designed for diverse global markets. As Amandine Nikuze, Vice President of Perfumery at Ajmal, explains,“it requires us to stay closely attuned to evolving consumer preferences and retail dynamics to keep Ajmal ahead of the curve.”

Meanwhile, Arabian Oud continues to bridge heritage with expansion, while Lattafa and Armaf push into Western markets with influencer-driven campaigns, and Swiss Arabian reinforces its legacy as the UAE's first perfume house with a dynamic new export strategy.

Other standout Arabian fragrance houses joining the line-up include:



Afnan Perfumes (UAE) - Experiential perfumery blending Western precision with oriental warmth; known for Supremacy Silver, 9PM, and Rare Carbon.

Khadlaj Perfumes (UAE) - Heritage-rich attar and oud master; favourites include Shiyaaka and Velvet Musk. Swiss Arabian (UAE) - The UAE's trailblazer, known for

Shaghaf Oud and Casablanca.



Rasasi (UAE) - Family brand spanning oils to sprays; acclaimed for Hawas and La Yuqawam.

Emper Perfumes (UAE) - Bold design meets accessible luxury with hits like Legend and 360°. Gulf Orchid (UAE) - Rising star in oriental and French-style blends such as Velvet Touch and Golden Musk.

A Fragrant Future - From Dubai to the World

Beautyworld Middle East 2025 isn't just an event - it's a movement. It's where artisanal mastery meets global ambition, where the timeless storytelling of Arabian perfumery is translated for a new generation of consumers seeking identity through scent.

For perfumers, retailers, ingredient suppliers, and industry visionaries, Dubai in October will be the most important meeting point on the global fragrance calendar - a crossroads where East meets West, and where the Middle East's scent legacy takes its rightful place at the centre of the world stage.

