French Business Delegation Visits Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A delegation from the Mouvement des Entreprises de France à l'international (MEDEFI) led by Arnaud Pieton, CEO of TechnipEnergies and President of the France-Qatar Council of MEDEF International; and Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies, visited Doha on a business mission on October 21 and 22.

The delegation was composed of executives from twelve French companies, active in the sectors of energy (TotalEnergies, TechnipEnergies, John Cockerill Group), environment (EGIS, Suez, Veolia), transport (Airbus, RATP Dev, Keolis), finance (Tikehau Capital, Audacia) and tourism (Accor).

The delegation was received by Qatari authorities and key economic actors. The delegation met Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari; Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Director General of Qatar Rail H E Dr. Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie; Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Attiya; and Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani. The MEDEFI delegation met the President of Qatar Businessmen Association, as well as senior Qatar Airways executives.

The members of the delegation praised the historic strength of their relationship with Qatar and reiterated their readiness to support Qatar in achieving the objectives set out in Qatar National Vision 2030.

“The visit of a high-level economic delegation to Qatar and the quality of the exchanges with the Qatari authorities reflect the vitality and strength of the economic partnership between France and Qatar,” said French Ambassador to Qatar, H E Arnaud Pescheux.

France is currently home to more than 120 companies that are established in Qatar, and which are fully contributing to Qatar's key projects in the fields of energy, defence, major infrastructure works, logistics and finance.