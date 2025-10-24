Select Committee On Agriculture To Host Workshop To Discuss Threatened Or Protected Species Regulations

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 24, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Select Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Mineral Resources will tomorrow meet with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment including nine provincial legislatures. The committee will host a workshop to address the threatened or protected species (TOPS) regulations and the draft notice prohibiting certain activities involving African lions.

The workshop is scheduled for 25 and 26 October 2025 at Kirstenbosch Gardens in Cape Town. All nine provincial legislatures will be represented by nine delegates each.

The workshop follows a meeting held on 7 October 2025, where various provincial issues were raised. The meeting was considered insufficient for comprehensive discussion and so the committee chairperson, Mr Mpho Modise, proposed a consolidated workshop that would delve more deeply into the subject matter.

Mr Modise said the primary goal of the workshop is to create a platform for meaningful dialogue between the national department, the committee and all provincial legislatures.“Representatives will have the opportunity to discuss specific provincial concerns raised during the previous briefing, ensuring that all voices are heard and considered in the legislative process,” he said.

The workshop also aims to provide clarity on the TOPS regulations, which will allow stakeholders to better understand the implications of the legislation for their respective provinces.

The discussions will focus on finding collaborative solutions that reflect the diverse needs of all provinces, thereby strengthening the legislative framework. Moreover, the workshop will explore how similar gatherings can be used in the future for interrogating bills referred to the committee and for conducting legislative reviews of passed legislation.

Details of the workshop

Date: 25 and 26 October 2025

Time: 09:00–17:00

Venue: Kirstenbosch Gardens



