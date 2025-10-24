L'oréal's $4.7 Billion Kering Beauty Buy - And What It Means For The Future Of Beauty

L'Oreal's‭ $‬4.7‭ ‬billion deal to buy cosmetic and fragrance brands from Kering gives the French conglomerate rare 50-year licences‭, ‬including for Gucci‭, ‬that are likely to confirm its dominance in a growing part of the beauty sector‭.‬

The purchase took advantage of Kering's urgent need to cut debt‭.‬

Recommended For You

As well as the long-term licences to develop beauty products‭, ‬it gives the conglomerate led by CEO Nicolas Hieronimus control over prestige perfumer Creed‭.‬

“In the short term‭, ‬it's a lot of capital to put into largely fragrances‭, ‬though in the long term‭, ‬the ability to leverage growth in an iconic fragrance brand as well as create value from the licences is clear‭,‬”‭ ‬analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a note‭.‬

LEVERAGING SCALE AND A DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Creed‭, ‬which Kering bought in 2023‭ ‬for 3.5‭ ‬billion euros‭ ($‬4.08‭ ‬billion‭), ‬is known for its‭ $‬500-a-bottle Aventus fragrances‭.‬

But it has underperformed the market‭, ‬growing more slowly last year compared with the double-digit figures other premium fragrances have achieved‭, ‬Jefferies analyst David Hayes noted‭.‬

L'Oreal has the scale‭, ‬distribution network and financial strength to dive into regions‭, ‬such as the Middle East‭, ‬where the market‭ ‬for luxury fragrances is growing from a relatively small base‭.‬

'A BIG COUP'

L'Oreal has secured a 50-year licence for Gucci‭, ‬one of the world's most famous luxury brands‭, ‬when the deal with licence holder Coty expires in 2028‭.‬

“The big jewel is Gucci and getting it away from Coty‭. ‬It's a big coup‭,‬”‭ ‬said Tanguy Pellen‭, ‬managing partner at UK-based consultancy Skarbek Partners‭, ‬adding that the 50-year timeframe of the licence‭ ‬was very rare‭.‬

The Kering deal package also includes smaller brands Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta‭, ‬which also have 50-year licences‭, ‬which will‭ ‬supplement L'Oreal's blockbuster YSL‭, ‬Armani‭, ‬Prada and Valentino perfumes‭.‬

Apart from its licence to produce Armani perfume‭, ‬L'Oreal has been approached by representatives from the Armani group‭, ‬Reuters reported earlier this month‭, ‬after the company was named in the will of late designer Giorgio Armani as one of the preferred bidders to take a stake‭.‬

Last year‭, ‬the fragrance sector represented one of the fastest growing parts of the beauty sector‭.‬

It accounted for 13.7%‭ ‬of L'Oréal's 2024‭ ‬sales‭, ‬or about 6‭ ‬billion euros‭, ‬giving it a roughly 16%‭ ‬share of the fragrance market‭, ‬according to calculations‭ ‬based on L'Oreal data‭.‬

MORE BRINGS MORE

Gucci brings in around 600‭ ‬million euros in revenues‭, ‬according to market estimates‭, ‬relatively small in size for a brand of such status‭.‬

With Yves Saint Laurent beauty rights‭, ‬acquired from Kering almost 20‭ ‬years ago‭, ‬L'Oreal has grown revenues from 649‭ ‬million euros to an estimated 2‭ ‬billion euros today‭, ‬according to Berenberg analysts‭, ‬helping‭ ‬to lift sales in its luxury segment to around 16‭ ‬billion euros in 2024‭.‬

In luxury fragrance‭, ‬it is already the market leader‭, ‬according to industry estimates‭. ‬Adding more luxury brands is likely to help L'Oreal widen the gap with its peers‭, ‬Pellen said‭.‬

“This is less about adding one more fragrance label and more about building their platform for sustained leadership in luxury beauty‭,‬”‭ ‬said Rich Gersten‭, ‬co-founder and managing partner at U.S‭.-‬based True Beauty Ventures‭.‬

“The move is another step in the consolidation of luxury beauty‭. ‬The biggest players are securing the few remaining luxury fashion licences to lock in long-term growth‭,‬”‭ ‬he added‭. ‬