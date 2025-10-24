UAE Launches Retail Sukuk, Allows Residents, Citizens To Invest In Govt-Backed Treasury Bonds

UAE's Ministry of Finance launched the“Retail Sukuk” initiative, which enables citizens and residents to invest in government-backed Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk).

The new programme gives individual investors access to government financial instruments.

The initiative will be activated in cooperation with national banks. This means that investment in retail T-Sukuk will be available through participating banks. The name of the first bank will be announced on November 3, 2025.

Through this initiative, the country seeks to promoting a culture of saving, and enhance individual participation in economic growth and provide a direct opportunity to contribute to the UAE's national development journey.