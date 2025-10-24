Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai: 3-Year-Old Girl Wears Police Uniform, Tours Emirate In Luxury Patrol Cars

2025-10-24 02:19:46
Dubai Police surprised a three-year-old who wished to wear the authority's uniform and tour the emirate in luxury patrol cars.

When Sara expressed her desire to be a policewoman during a community event at a hospital, police made sure her dream would come true.

Officers welcomed the child and her family at the General Command Headquarters, and presented her with a souvenir and a Dubai Police uniform.

She was then escorted on a tour in luxury police vehicles that roamed the city's streets, and commemorative photos were taken.

Khaleej Times

