Moldovan President Nominates Alexandru Munteanu As PM Candidate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Bucharest: Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Friday nominated Alexandru Munteanu, a finance and investment professional, as the candidate for prime minister.

In a decree, Sandu expressed hope that Munteanu would form a government capable of gaining parliamentary confidence and addressing key national priorities, including maintaining peace, advancing Moldova's European Union (EU) accession efforts, strengthening the economy, and improving living standards.

The nominee is expected to present his cabinet and policy program to parliament to seek a vote of confidence before the new government is sworn in.

Munteanu, 61, previously worked at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., and held academic positions at the Technical University of Moldova.