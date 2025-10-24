Al Hadi, Al Nuaimi Notch Up Wins As Fifth Hathab Round Begins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Khaled Al Hadi and Faisal Mohammed Al Nuaimi emerged victorious as the fifth round of the Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab began yesterday at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's outdoor arena.

Al Hadi delivered a stellar performance in the Silver Round (130cm), riding Capoen to victory in 34.08 seconds. Cyrine Cherif finished second on Triple T in 36.5 seconds, while Rondoux Jean Francois claimed third on Flower du Rouet in 37.35 seconds.



Deputy Director of the Championship Saeed Hamad Al Rashdi honoured the Amateur Round's leading riders.

Saeed Hamad Al Rashdi, Deputy Director of the Championship, crowned the winners.

Earlier, Faisal Mohammed Al Nuaimi captured the Amateur Round (100cm) title with a time of 48.28 seconds aboard Dilandra. Mohammed Abdullah Al Marri on Dusty (48.4s) and Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani on Zion II Vdk (48.95s) completed the top three.

Omar Al Buainain, Chairman of the Support Services Committee at Hathab, presented the trophies.