CARBIOS Announces The Publication Of Its Interim Report For The First Half Of 2025

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies-dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation-are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Its industrial demonstration plant for biorecycling has been operational since 2021, and construction of the world's first biorecycling plant is expected to resume before the end of 2025, subject to securing the necessary additional funding. CARBIOS is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium. CARBIOS is part of the global community of B CorpTM certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

