CARBIOS Announces The Publication Of Its Interim Report For The First Half Of 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand (France), October 24, 2025 (08:00 pm CEST). CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastics and textiles, informs its shareholders and the financial community that it has made available its Interim report for the first half of 2025.
This 2025 Interim report is available in English and can be downloaded from:
The Company's website at under the“Investors / Regulated information” section, as well as on Euronext's website:
About CARBIOS:
CARBIOS is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies-dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation-are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Its industrial demonstration plant for biorecycling has been operational since 2021, and construction of the world's first biorecycling plant is expected to resume before the end of 2025, subject to securing the necessary additional funding. CARBIOS is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium. CARBIOS is part of the global community of B CorpTM certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.
Visit to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.
LinkedIn: carbios / Instagram: carbios
Information on CARBIOS shares:
ISIN Code FR0011648716
Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB
LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08
CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.
For additional information, please contact:
| CARBIOS
Laura Perrin
Communication
...
+33 (0)6 46 44 04 79
| CARBIOS
Benjamin Audebert
Investor Relations
...
+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76
| Press Relations (DACH & UK)
MC Services
Anne Hennecke
...
+49 (0)211 529 252 22
