Sharjah Museums Authority Showcases Prehistoric Qatar In“Shaped By Stones” Exhibition

The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has unveiled yesterday (October 24) the"Shaped by Stones: The Tools that Made Prehistoric Qatar" at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, showcasing more than 110 artifacts that revisits humanity's earliest beginnings in the region.HE Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqer al-Qasimi, chairman of Districts Affairs Department, inaugurated the exhibition, organised in collaboration with SMA and Qatar Museums (QM).The event was attended by SMA director general Aisha Rashid Deemas and SMA director Maissa Saif al-Suwaidi, along with Sharjah Consultative Council vice chairman Halima Humaid al-Owais and Sharjah Archaeology Authority director general Issa Yousef. Representatives from the Qatari Consulate and QM, as well as a number of specialists in the fields of archaeology and culture were also present.



The exhibition, on view until April 30, 2026, showcases a carefully curated selection of stone tools that defined human life in prehistoric Qatar, revealing their role in the evolution of civilisation, modes of living, and adaptation to the environment in ancient times.

Organised as part of the Authority's ongoing commitment to solidifying Sharjah's position as a cultural and intellectual beacon, the exhibition introduces audiences to the depth of human heritage while emphasising the longstanding cultural ties that have connected Gulf societies to millennia.

In a press statement, Deemas said:"Through this collaboration with QM, we aim to present a educational and curatorial experience that highlights the shared civilisational heritage connecting Gulf communities for thousands of years, while reaffirming SMA's mission to preserve and convey human heritage to future generations as a living memory that reflects humanity's journey of progress and innovation across time."

The exhibition opens a window into the lives of prehistoric communities, inviting visitors to explore over 110 archaeological pieces that embody the human story in the Arabian Gulf - from finely crafted arrowheads and flint scrapers used across various Stone Age periods, to the remarkable discovery of a camel buried alongside its owner, dating back to the centuries just before Islam.For researchers and enthusiasts, the exhibition provides a valuable opportunity to explore human history in the Arabian Peninsula from the Paleolithic and Neolithic ages to the centuries preceding Islam. It sheds light on the efforts of archaeologists and excavators in Qatar and the essential findings their research has yielded for understanding life in those distant eras, insights that deepen our perception of the path of human civilisation.The discoveries by Danish archaeologist Holger Kapel and his team in the mid-20th century helped reconstruct the image of Neolithic life through surface finds and experimental excavations placing Qatar firmly on the archaeological map as a key regional site for a broader understanding of prehistoric Arabia.A series of engaging public programmes will complement the exhibition, designed to immerse visitors in an interactive and educational experience. These include a specialised seminar exploring the history of archaeological excavations in Qatar, featuring prominent researchers and archaeology experts, as well as a hands-on educational workshop on flint tool production during the Stone Age, taking place on November 16.