São Paulo Hosts Talk On Louvre's Syrian Collection

São Paulo Hosts Talk On Louvre's Syrian Collection
“The lecture is a summary of my visit to the Louvre Museum in Paris, focusing on the Department of Antiquities, 'The Cradle of Humanity.' This section houses thousands of Middle Eastern artifacts, especially from Syria, Mesopotamia, and Egypt. The highlight will be Syrian artifacts from three ancient kingdoms: the Kingdom of Mari (3rd millennium BCE), the Kingdom of Ugarit (2nd millennium BCE), and the Kingdom of Palmyra (1st–3rd centuries CE),” Esmandar was quoted as saying in the release.
The history of the Louvre itself, which welcomed 8.7 million visitors last year, will also be covered in the lecture. Last Sunday (19), jewels were stolen from one of the museum's galleries. During their escape, the thieves lost one of the eight pieces, which was damaged. The other items had not been recovered as of Friday (24).Quick facts
Lecture:“Syria at the Louvre Museum”
Date: October 25, 4:00 PM
Location: Esporte Clube Sírio, Avenida Indianópolis, 1,192, São Paulo, Brazil
More information: | (+55 11) 2189-5000
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Thibaud Moritz/AFP
