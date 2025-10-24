Circus SE / Key word(s): Patent

Circus SE Secures Core Technologies Through Six New Defense Patents

24.10.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Patent protection secures critical core technologies of the CA-M defense AI robot, designed for deployment under extreme conditions, and creates a substantial entry barrier for competitors.



The patents aim to safeguard technological sovereignty in the defense sector for decades, forming the foundation for further development, scalability, and international commercialization.



Expansion of Circus' IP portfolio remains a strategic priority in anticipation of market entry alongside allied defense forces and strategic partners.

The company enters a new phase of comprehensive IP protection aimed at establishing an unassailable competitive advantage in AI-driven robotics within the global defense market.

Munich, October 24, 2025 – Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 / WKN: A2YN35 ) today announced the filing of six groundbreaking patents in the fields of defense and autonomous AI robotics. The intellectual property covers core technologies of the company's proprietary autonomous AI robot system CA-M, specifically engineered for operation in security-critical and military environments. The newly filed patents encompass multiple aspects of autonomous food preparation of the company's developed AI robot CA-M. With these filings, Circus positions itself as a pioneer in dual-use robotics, where culinary autonomy converges with defense-grade technologies. With these patents, Circus reinforces its transformation from an early AI robotics innovator into a strategic deep-tech company operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence, automation, and defense infrastructure. The goal is to secure a leading position in the emerging market for autonomous support systems across NATO and allied forces. In the defense domain, these patents establish significant competitive barriers for new entrants, allowing Circus to deploy protected technology while forcing competitors to develop alternatives – often costlier or less efficient – solutions. This provides the company with critical time to build market share and set technological standards. “Even at this early stage of our technology, we recognize that patents will determine how successfully we can roll out globally. Accordingly, we will further accelerate our patent strategy to control the standard, the platform – and ultimately the direction in which this market evolves. We are not just automating field catering – we are redefining how critical missions are sustained, supported, and supplied”, said Nikolas Bullwinkel, Founder and CEO of Circus SE. Following the successful grant of its core technology patent for the CA-1 AI robot in April 2025, these six additional filings mark Circus' entry into a phase of comprehensive intellectual property protection. The company's clear objective is to establish an unassailable technological lead in AI-driven robotics within the global defense market. About Circus SE Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 ) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity. Contact Circus SE

St.-Martin-Straße 112

81669 Munich

