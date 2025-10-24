All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Financing

All for One Group successfully places promissory note loan // Significant oversubscription

24.10.2025 / 08:18 CET/CEST

Promissory note transaction generates high demand

Planned volume increased from EUR 30 million to EUR 56.5 million Long-term growth financing secured at attractive terms Filderstadt, 24 October 2025 – All for One Group SE, a leading international IT, consulting and service provider focusing on SAP solutions and services, has successfully placed another promissory note loan on the capital market. The transaction was heavily oversubscribed, with the planned placement volume increasing from EUR 30 million to EUR 56.5 million. These additional funds will enable the leading consulting and IT group to implement its announced M&A strategy and expand its product portfolio with its own solutions. Arranged by Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, the placement was marketed both traditionally and via the digital promissory note platform DEBTVISION. This enabled the promissory note loans to be offered to investors efficiently and transparently. Eleven investors, comprising national and international savings banks, cooperative banks and commercial banks, were considered for allocation. The interest rate on the tranches was set at the lower end of the marketing range, reflecting All for One Group's good credit rating. ))The considerable interest shown by investors highlights their confidence in All for One's compelling strategy and sustainable business model, even in challenging times. Despite economic uncertainty, we almost doubled the originally planned volume and achieved very attractive terms((, said Stefan Land, CFO of All for One Group SE, summarising the transaction. CEO Michael Zitz adds, ))The successful placement of the promissory note loan provides us with the financial flexibility to implement our growth strategy, which is centred on acquisitions, expanding our international delivery centers, and entering new markets. This is all against a backdrop of additional scaling opportunities and sustainable profitability.(( About All for One Group SE Turning technology into business success All for One is a leading international IT consulting and service provider focusing on SAP. As the world's leading SAP partner for SAP transformations in the midmarket and SAP Cloud Business, the industry specialist supports its customers – including global players, hidden champions and world market leaders – in transforming their businesses. Around 3,000 experts use RISE & GROW with SAP as a digital platform and integrated, AI-based cloud solutions to digitalise business processes, automate workflows and rethink services. More than 4,000 midmarket customers in Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland rely on the combination of many years of midmarket experience, SAP expertise and industry and process know-how. All for One's core industries are mechanical and plant engineering, the automotive supply industry, life sciences, wholesale and professional services. In financial year 2023/24, All for One generated sales of EUR 511 million. The company is headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:

All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail... 24.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

